Manchester City Schools and Canvas Community Church partnered to share a season of giving with some of the less fortunate students and families in the area Monday, Dec. 14.
“We are excited to partner with Manchester City Schools for the Angel Tree program,” said JT Jordan, Lead Pastor of Canvas Community Church. “Serving the community is at the heart of our mission at Canvas and it’s an honor to give back during this Christmas season.”
City schools’ FRC Director BJ Sylvia explained that the schools usual program looked a bit different this year.
“This year, the MCS Family Resource Center Angel Tree Program served 353 students enrolled in Manchester City Schools,” she said.
“We are so grateful to our community partners, Manchester Police Department and Canvas Community Church. We also want to thank our many individual and business sponsors who provided gifts for students. It is such an honor to be a part of a community that provides so generously for families in need.”
Manchester Police Department’s donations will be presented Friday.