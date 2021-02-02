Today Donise Lane Llerena was laid to rest. She was born Dec. 13, 1966, in Lake County, Illinois. She is survived by her soulmate of 28 years Lisa Woodcock; mother, Barbara Paschalidis; stepfather, Charlie Shrum; step mother, Kathy Lane; daughter, Kristyn; son, Johnny loannis Paschalidis, granddaughters, Aurora and Dysis, her dearest friends, James and Cindy Leach and many other friends, too many to list. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Lane and brother Chris Lee. She will be cremated with no funeral services. There will be a memorial at a later date.
