Two Manchester youths played a role in the Tullahoma Wildcats’ historic season and state championship win Saturday.
Senior Will Partin, starting safety for the Wildcats, played as a Westwood Rocket for Coach Chad Dyer in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and was honored with the Brian Gregory award his last year at Westwood. Coach Dyer remembers him as humble player and great young man. Partin spoke to the Times Monday about the experience. “Playing in the state championship was a dream come true. Seeing the whole community by your side was like something out of a movie,” he said.
Eathan Hargrove played football at CCMS and is now a sophomore on the Wildcats team. Hargrove plays free safety alongside Partin and told the Times this: “Winning the state championship is something I will never forget. We worked hard all season for this moment. We executed the game plan and brought home the gold ball. Our fans and the entire Tullahoma community showed up for us in a big way. The atmosphere was truly unreal.”