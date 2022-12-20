Funeral services for Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Clark Loeffler, age 91 of Manchester, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Loeffler passed from this life on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Sothern Tennessee Regional Health System – Winchester. Jane was born in Shelbyville on Nov. 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Ann Throneberry. Jane was a registered nurse for many years. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and quilting. Jane had a love for people and taking care of anyone in need. Her favorite past time however was spending time with her grandchild and great-grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her mother, Jane is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred J. Loeffler; one half-sister, Lana Throneberry. She is survived by her son, Travis C. Loeffler; daughter, Debbie Weiman (Bruce); half-sister, Madge Odom (Floyd); granddaughter, Katherine Sharick (Drew); three great-grandchildren, Henry, Theo, and Emily Sharick. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Jane’s name to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.