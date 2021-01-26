Mr. Willie Gene Lorance, age 78, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Murfreesboro. Mr. Lorance was born in Warren County, to his late parents Willie Ray Lorance and Lillian Freeze Lorance. He worked with Batesville Casket Company for 29 years as an assembly worker. Mr. Lorance attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Judy Dean Thomas, Bell Amiel, Grace Snyder, and Esther Lowry; brothers, Horace Lorance, Sterling Lorance, and Winfred Lorance. Mr. Lorance is survived by a son, Christopher Lorance; brother, Jimmy (Hope) Lorance; sisters, Sue (Donald) Ridner and Edith Gammon; sister-in-law, Pat Lorance; several nieces and nephews.. Graveside services were held on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery in Coffee County with Bro Jim Parks officiating. Burial immediately followed.
Central Funeral Home