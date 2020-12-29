Mr. William Ray Love, age 90, of Manchester, passed from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Nashville, TN. Mr. Love was born in Kodak, Tenn., to his late parents Marshall Howard Love and Janie Iris Huffaker Love. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of the Free and Accepted Masons for 50 years, where he was very active. Mr. Love worked at the Arnold Air Force Base as an instrument technician until his retirement. In his free time, he loved woodworking, fishing, and UT football and basketball. Mr. Love enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was a good, genuine person. He was also a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Manchester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Wood, and brothers, Frank and Bob Love. Mr. Love is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lois Love; daughter, Debbie (Dwight) Haggard; brother, Joe Love; sisters, Katherine (Alvin) Southerland, Juanita Cochran, Frances Watson, Caroline Ramsey, and Sue Carol; grandchildren, William Jason Haggard and Erin Elizabeth Haggard. A memorial service for Mr. Love will be scheduled for a later date.
