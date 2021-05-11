A private graveside service was held for Shane Lowery, age 43 of Manchester, on Tuesday, April 27 in the Summitville Cemetery, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Shane passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. Shane was born on July 20, 1977, to the late Ronnie Lowery and Judy Guess Lowery, in Manchester. He was a carpenter by trade, and he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Shane was said to be an exceptional man, husband, father, son, and “Pop-Pop”, and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Elijah. In addition to his father, Shane is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Alexis Danielle Lowery, grandparents, Margurite and Oscar Jr. Guess and Eulis and Elouise Floyd Lowery, and mother-in-law, Sharon Kay Lowery. Along with his mother, Judy, Shane is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Kay Lowery; daughters, Jessica Grimes and her husband, Alex, and Candace Duncan and her husband, Raphael; grandson, Elijah Espy, and grandbaby Trull (which is on the way); sister, Rhonda Prater and her husband, Jr.; nieces, Kierstyn, Amelia, and Paisley Prater; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Lung Cancer Society.
<<<Coffee County Funeral Chapel>>>