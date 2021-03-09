Mrs. Bobbie Jo Morris Lowery, age 65, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Nashville. Mrs. Lowery was born in Manchester, to her late parents Bobby Morris and Clara Jo Finchum Bray. The family received friends on Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. until noon at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services wer be conducted immediately following the visitation at noon with Bro. John Stephens officiating. Burial followed in Bethany Cemetery near Normandy.
