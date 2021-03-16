David “Doobie” Lundquist had a rare personality, a quick wit, and an infectious sense of fun. His spirit left this world Feb. 20, 2021 in Horn Lake, Miss. He was 54. An avid arrowhead hunter, Doobie, or Doob, as his friends and family called him, was also an incredibly talented artist. His works reflected the quirky underbelly of life in starkly ironic and colorful strokes that give a sideways look into life’s rich pageant. Often using discarded windows as his medium, Doob literally gave the viewer a window into the way he saw the world: strange, humorous, sometimes dark, but always with depth and a paleolithic grace. Among his many passions, he loved music. He was recognized as the “Mayor of Bonnaroo" by many circles that attend the music and arts festival that takes place annually in his hometown of Manchester. An avowed Deadhead, his musical tastes spanned the pantheon of the great American scene. Punk genres moved his pulse as well as a fitting love for the offbeat band Ween, and Americana icons Wilco.
He was a loyal friend to a cornucopia of personalities and could always find a way to slip into celebrity situations, once sharing an illegal smoke backstage at the Ryman Auditorium with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy. He was a happy soul, despite life’s struggles, and tried to spread a little joy and humor into the lives of those around him.
He was an easy and fluid conversationalist who could carry a thought at warp speed to places far from its original context. He read people well, a skill that he honed as a longtime employee of Toliver’s Pawn Shop in Murfreesboro, Tenn. He maintained a long lineage of Jack Russell terriers as his constant companions. He napped in the afternoons and spent the nighttime hours painting and creating his next masterpiece. He was a generous friend with his time and sought solace in his relationships. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him well. Doobie was preceded in death by his two brothers, Mark and Mike Lundquist, his mother, Lucille Lundquist, also a noted artist, and father Charles Lundquist. He leaves behind sons, Dylan Lundquist, and Caleb Lewis, daughters Charlie Lundquist, and Maya Lewis, and literally hundreds of close friends and acquaintances. A celebration of his life will be held in the coming weeks. The time and place will be posted on his son, Dylan’s, Facebook page.
