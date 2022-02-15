Funeral services for Mr. William “Bill” Allison Madewell, Jr., age 62, of Lynchburg, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro Danny Anderson and Bro Buck Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in Hurricane Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Bill passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his residence. Bill was born in Fort Hood, Texas on Oct. 17, 1959, the son of William Allison Madewell, Sr. and Ethel Mae Madewell. Bill previously worked for Temco. He was a member of the Highland Rim Scottish Society where he was their Historian. Bill was of the Baptist faith and attended church regularly in Lynchburg. He enjoyed gardening, feeding birds, and loved outer space. Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Mae Madewell; one sister, Dianna Madewell; brother-in-law, Robert Earl Statham. He is survived by his father, William Allison Madewell, Sr.; one brother, Anthony Madewell; and one sister, Debbie Statham. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
