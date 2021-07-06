Mr. Christopher Michael Mahaffey, age 43, of Manchester, passed from this life on Monday, June 28, 2021, in Manchester. Mr. Mahaffey was born in Fort Oglethorp, Ga., to his late father, Michael Richard Mahaffey and mother, Melissa Morgan Swanson. He worked in industrial maintenance all his life and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Control Systems from Georgia Northwestern Technical College in September 2010. Mr. Mahaffey was an avid outdoorsman, had a green thumb and loved working outside. He also loved music, especially Grateful Dead. Mr. Mahaffey absolutely loved spending time with his children and was a loving father, husband and family man. He was of the Church of Christ faith. Mr. Mahaffey was preceded in death by his father, Michael Richard Mahaffey. Mr. Mahaffey is survived by mother, Melissa (Greg) Swanson; wife of 3 years, Ticia Mahaffey; sons, Caison and Jaxton Elgouhary; daughter, Anistyn Mahaffey; and brother, Micah (Amy) Mahaffey. Visitation with the family was on Saturday, July 3, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. A Celebration of Life service followed visitation at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>