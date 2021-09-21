Daniel John Majestic, 66, of Manchester, formerly of Cheboygan Mich. passed away at his home on Sept, 13, 2021, after a year-long battle with ALS. He fought this battle with grace and bravery. Dan was born on Nov. 3, 1954 in Cheboygan, to John and Ethelyn “Sue” (Hunt) Majestic. He graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1972. Prior to moving to Tennessee he worked for many years as a bartender. He married Yvette Keiser on July 18, 1992, and became a “Dad” to her daughters, Jordan and Mallory. He retired from General Mills in 2020. Dan enjoyed deer hunting, golf, and U of M football. He was a music trivia genius. Dan is survived by his wife, Yvette, stepdaughters, Jordan (Bo) Burchell of Manchester, and Mallory Mier. Three beloved grandsons, Ian Smith, Jackson Burchell, and Bradley Burchell. He is also survived by two sisters, Eloise Davis and Susan (Ron) Anderson, both of Cheboygan and one brother, Jim (Ellen) Majestic of Hot Springs, Ark.. He also leaves eight nieces and six nephews as well as many, many wonderful friends. Dan was preceded in death by his mother and father. Dan will be fondly remembered for his wit, warm smile, and for giving the most amazing hugs. A celebration of his life will be held in Cheboygan at a later date.
