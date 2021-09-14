Mrs. Amy Jeanette Carr Malone, age 48, of Manchester, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville. Mrs. Malone was born in Woodbury, to her mother Donna Jean Wilson Daniel and late father Raymond Pat Carr. Mrs. Malone enjoyed many things in life, such as quilting, drawing, bass fishing, photography, crafting, and canning and gardening. She put everyone else before herself and was the most selfless person you’d ever meet. Mrs. Malone always loved to cook and feed everyone. She also loved spending time with her grandkids and family very much. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by step-father, Dale Daniel; grandparents, Lena and Howard Carr, Mary Pearl Wilson. Mrs. Malone is survived by her husband, Brent Malone; mother, Donna Daniel; daughters, Nikki Malone, Miranda McCathern, Kayce Malone; son, Chris Malone; sisters, Pam Vaughn and Ali Carr; grandchildren, Jakhi McCathern, Kyran McCathern, Kylo McCathern, Jacob Ross, Corbin Ross, Leah Ross, Zander McLaughlin; nieces, Lyterra and Josie Vaughn; nephews, Tylor and Lane Vaughn; grandfather, Ed Wilson; mother and father in law, Barbra and Jim Malone. A private memorial service for Mrs. Malone will be held at a later date.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>