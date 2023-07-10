Fourth of July photo 01.jpg

Crowds assemble at Manchester's Rotary Park for pre-firework festivities Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day celebrations. 

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Hundreds of people staked their claim on a spot in Manchester’s Rotary Park Tuesday evening equipped with coolers, folding chairs and blankets in anticipation of the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Officially kicking off at 5 p.m., attendees could take their pick of area food trucks including The Mercantile, Crazy Daisies and Getting’ Fry’d and enjoy life music by Rubiks Groove.