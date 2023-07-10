Hundreds of people staked their claim on a spot in Manchester’s Rotary Park Tuesday evening equipped with coolers, folding chairs and blankets in anticipation of the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
Officially kicking off at 5 p.m., attendees could take their pick of area food trucks including The Mercantile, Crazy Daisies and Getting’ Fry’d and enjoy life music by Rubiks Groove.
Mercantile owner Renee Holt said the city’s Fourth of July event is always a good time with a lot of people.
“I think it is a great event for the community to come together, Rubiks Groove draws a big crowd to begin with so that is a big plus,” she said. “This place will be packed out, a lot of people park up by the square because there is a great view up there too and then they can walk the trail behind Capstar Bank to the park.”
Christopher Hicks set up shop with a charcoal grill to cook up some hot dogs and hamburgers for his family to enjoy before the fireworks kicked off at 9 p.m.
“I have been here for about five years, we moved up here from Florida and we try to come here every Fourth of July,” Hicks said. “It is pretty cool and about the best thing going on in town Fourth of July.”
Vietnam veteran Bob Brinkmann said he believes celebrating Independence Day helps teach others about the history of our nation.
“The independence that they fought during the Revolutionary war,” he said. “Men and women were willing to give their lives to be separated and not under control of Great Britain or anyone else.”
Debbie Mancuyas said she was enjoying Manchester’s Fourth of July event with friends and family.
“I love this event,” she said. “I love that it is free and friendly and it is a nice space. “There are fireworks, music and we have family and friends.”
While the crowds poured in leading up to the main event at 9 p.m., the band Rubik’s Groove kept the crowd entertained with classic hits like “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield and “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga.
Officially hosted by Manchester Parks and Recreation, Director A.J. Fox said he was pleased with how the celebration turned out while cooking up some hot dogs on the grill.
“I think it has come together really well and we have a good turnout,” Fox said. “We are excited about it.”