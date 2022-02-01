Funeral service for Mr. Ray Donald Markum, age 85, of Manchester, was conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from noon until the time of the service on Sunday, Jan. 30. Mr. Markum passed from this life on Jan. 25, 2022, at Unity Medical Center. Ray was born in Woodbury, on Nov. 23, 1936, to the late Clarise and Zettie Markum. Ray was a US Army Veteran and was of the Church of Christ Faith. He was retired from Carrier where he was a Maintenance Technician. he enjoyed making a garden, building various things, attending yard sales and auctions. He enjoyed making good conversation and never met a stranger. Ray was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Frank Markum; three sisters, Margaret Bogle, Lorene Parker, and Mable Wheeler. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janice Markum, one daughter, Patricia McGee (Danny); two sons, Wade Markum (Normie) and Tim Markum (Sonia); one brother, Mike Markum (Sara); six grandchildren, Rachel Higgins (Sammy), Sarah Higgins, Jordan Higgins, Jackie Markum, Ashley Markum, Ezra Markum; two great grandchildren, Zahara Albidery and Serenity Markum; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
