Funeral services for Mr. George David Maxwell, Jr., age 86 years, 5 months, and 22 days, will be conducted on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11 AM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 AM on the day of service. Mr. Maxwell passed away on Wednesday at his home after an extended illness. Mr. Maxwell was born on June 10, 1934, in Beechgrove, to the late George David, Sr. and Lula Robinson Maxwell. He served his country in the United States Army where he was a Paratrooper. Mr. Maxwell was an active member of the Main Street Church of Christ in Manchester. In addition to his parents, Mr. Maxwell is preceded in death by his son, James Neal Maxwell; brothers, Charles and Jimmy Maxwell; and sister, Jenny Adams. He is survived by his loving wife of 50+ years, Ora Evelyn Guest Maxwell; two sons, George David Maxwell, III, and Jason Maxwell and his wife, Natalie; daughters, Sherry "Cookie" Maxwell, and Deborah Guest; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Whitaker and Shirley Soleman; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel