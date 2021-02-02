Peggy Bartlett Mayberry passed this life on Jan. 24, 2021, surrounded by family at her home in Centerville, Tenn. She was born on July 15, 1936, in the community of Providence, Tenn., in Lewis County. Her battle with serious health issues in recent years demonstrated her courage in facing life challenges with uncommon grace. Her life revolved around family, faith, and home. She and her husband, Billy, recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Together, they lovingly raised six children and found joy in their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will always remember her love, compassion, and strength of spirit. “Her children will rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.” (Proverbs 31:28), She was an avid reader, an accomplished cook, and a friend to animals. She was a graduate of Lewis County High School and worked for many years as a bank teller at the First National Banks in Manchester, and Centerville. She was a member of the Twomey Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Mayberry, and her children: Michele Shields, Manchester; Lisa (John) Wright, Tullahoma; Teresa (Barry) Rhoads, Hillsboro, TN; Jonathan (Jennifer) Mayberry, Centerville, Tenn.; Heather (Carey) Laster, Auburn, Ala.; and Matthew (Kari) Mayberry, Centerville; as well as 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Brewer Ringenberg; her father, Flavil Hall Bartlett; her beloved grandparents, Steve and Lillie Brewer; and a grandchild, Benjamin Rhoads. Graveside services were held Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Wade-Peeler Cemetery. If you wish to make a memorial donation in memory of Mrs. Mayberry, you may do so to the Benevolent Fund at the Twomey Church of Christ or to The Hickman County Public Library.
