Mrs. Veeda Mae Tidwell Mayberry, age 88, of Manchester, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, in Murfreesboro. Mrs. Mayberry was born in Hickman County, to her late parents Leechie E. Tidwell and Dollie Pendergrass Tidwell. She was a nurse technician and receptionist for Dr. Coulter Young here in Manchester before retirement. Mrs. Mayberry was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Manchester. In her free time, she loved crocheting, baking sour dough bread, gardening, square dancing and travelling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Mayberry; son-in-law, Jimmy Sain; brothers-in-law, Sam Litton and Kenneth Tidwell; her cat, Smokey, and her dog, Hachi. Mrs. Mayberry is survived by daughters, Pam Sain and Penney (Garry) Gilliland; sister-in-law, Cecile (Jack) Allen; sisters, Charlesta (Clarence) Litton and Joy Tidwell; grandchildren, Kyle (Christi), Sloane and Connor Gilliland, Whitney (Lee) Howard, and Brittany (Lee) Stiles; great grandchildren, Elena and Annelyse Gilliland, Gunnar, Koby (Shawnda) and Ceanna Howard, Sawyer & Knox Stiles ; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Central Funeral Home