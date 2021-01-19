Mr. Don Murfree McClaran of Manchester, age 82, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Manchester. He was born in Murfreesboro on Dec. 23, 1938 to Horace and Ola Lee McClaran who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Marie; sons, Scott (Donna) of South Carolina and Greg of Texas; stepdaughter, Beth of Florida; grandchildren, Katie, Christian, Trinity, Caleb, Gracie and Lizzy. He served in the US Army’s 504th and 709th Military Police Battalions during the Vietnam War. He attended MTSU, The Missouri Auction School and The Dale Carnegie Institute where he received the Award of Prepared Speech Champion and The Human Relations Award. He was chosen to continue with Dale Carnegie as a Graduate Instructor. He was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Cum Laude) and was a Life Member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He was the Production Superintendent of the Murfreesboro Paramount Packaging Plant before entering private business. He owned and operated several small businesses including Auction, Real Estate, Security and Insurance Companies. As a Vendor in Festivals and Flea Markets, he and his wife, Marie, sold Country, Bluegrass and Gospel Music and he was known as the “Music Man”. He was a 50 year Member and Past Master of Mount Moriah Masonic Lodge #18 and Past President of the Rutherford County Shrine Club. He was also a member of the Eastern Star, York Rite Masons, Knights Templar and a member of the Methodist Church. He always had a smile, a kind word and never met a stranger. He showed great love and compassion for the average person, the mountain people and animals. He asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Coffee County Humane Society. Visitation with the family was held Friday, Jan. 15, from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home. Funeral Service was conducted at 1 p.m. by Rev. David Moody at The Central Funeral Home Chapel. Masonic graveside service will held before burial at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Central Funeral Home