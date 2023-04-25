Mr. James Thomas McColloch, age 92, of Viola, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Morrison, was preceded in death by parents Samuel Thomas and Mary Henley McColloch, wife Earline Woodall McColloch, and sisters Sarah McColloch, Amanda Sanders, Margaret McColloch, and Mary Helen McColloch. Mr. McColloch was an all-star football player and vice-president of his senior class at Coffee County Central High School, was an avid rook player, enjoyed hunting and fishing, a member of the Viola Fire Department, and active in all Viola Valley Community events. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Sarah Layne and Jon Utz, sons and daughters-in-law Tom and Pam McColloch and David and Stefanie McColloch, brother and sister-in-law Frank and Peggie McColloch, sister-in-law Betty Woodall, grandchildren Noah Utz and fiancé Julia Hester, Matt (Chancery) McColloch, Micah (Fran) McColloch, Merek (Alexis) McColloch, Ryan McColloch, and Haley McColloch, and great-grandchildren Perry Grae McColloch, Collie McColloch, Rhodes McColloch, Wake McColloch, and Caney McColloch. Many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends also survive. Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday, April 24, in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Jonathan Anderson officiated. Interment followed at Viola Cemetery. The McColloch family received friends Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and again Monday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at McMinnville Funeral Home. Active pallbearers include Seth Graves, Sam, Ryan, Matt, Micah, and Merek McColloch and honorary pallbearers include Lee Brewer, Tommy Thaxton, Harold “Doc” Lewis, James Jett, Tom Ryan, Wade Sanders, William Ramsey, and Buck Blanton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals or to Gentiva Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.mcminnvillefuneralhome.com