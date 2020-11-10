Funeral services for Ms. Ruby Lee Posey McCormick, age 87 years, 1 month, and 27 days, of Morrison, were conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with pastor Kent Bailey officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Carmel cemetery in Huntland. Visitation with the family began at 12:30 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Ms. Ruby passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 surrounded by her family, at Tennova Harton Hospital in Tullahoma after an extended illness. Ms. Ruby was born on Aug. 23, 1933 near Princeton, Ala., to the late Robert Lee and Rose Fanning Posey. She retired from Carrier, Inc. in 1998. She loved shopping for a bargain with family and friends, working jigsaw puzzles and word searches, cooking, especially for family gatherings, crocheting, sewing, and quilting, reading romance novels, playing cards, especially Rook, and playing bingo at the Senior Citizen Center where she enjoyed socializing. Ms. Ruby loved holding babies, and always wanted “a hug for Granny” from her grandkids. Until her illness, she attended the Summitville Church of Christ and was an active member of the Summitville Homemakers Club. Ms. Ruby helped raise a large garden and loved canning and freezing vegetables every summer. She also baked and sold cakes and pies to order for the Farmer’s Market and for craft fairs. Most of all, next to God, Ms. Ruby loved her family…all of them, no matter what, unconditionally. Ms. Ruby had suffered a lot in the past few years, especially the past couple of months. Now, her suffering is over, and she is in a much better place. She was prepared and ready to be with God and her loved ones who had gone before her. In addition to her parents, Ms. Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Paul McCormick; two sons, Eddie and Billy Towry; and four siblings, Evelyn Posey Sims, Arvel, Howard, and Aubrey Posey. She is survived by four children, Bobby Towry of Morrison, Paul Towry and his wife, Darlene of Manchester, Debbie Towry Millraney of Murfreesboro, and Alan Towry and his wife Tresia of Douglasville, Ga.; one sister, Ruth Posey Henshaw of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
