Mr. Steven Jerome McCormick was born in New Port News, Va. on June 24, 1969, the son of O.J. Jr and Doris McCormick. He passed from this life on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 51 years. Steven was a graduate of the class of 1987 at Coffee County Central High School, and he worked in construction. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. Steven is preceded in death by his mother, Doris McCormick; paternal grandparents, Bertha and Bishop McCormick; maternal grandparents, Gussie and Monroe Sanders. He is survived by his father, O.J. McCormick Jr; brother, Clarence Anthony McCormick (Michelle); two sisters, Donna McCormick Toney (Mike) and Tina McCormick Brandon (Dale); three nieces, two nephews, and a big host aunts, uncles, and cousins. Steven had a final wish of sobriety. His hopes are for anyone struggling with addiction to get help so they can enjoy a fulfilling life. Memorial donations can be made in Steven’s name to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center.
