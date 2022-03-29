William “Jerry” McCullough, 79, former police chief of East Ridge, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Jerry graduated from Central High School in the class of ‘61. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force from ’62 to ‘66. Jerry graduated with an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Cleveland State Community College. Jerry began his police service as a patrolman in ’67, then served as an agent for the Tennessee ABC. McCullough later returned the East Ridge Police Department as the Police Chief from ’74 to ‘88. He then joined the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and retired as a patrolman. He also worked for Erlanger Medical Center Security before retiring in 2012. Jerry loved being outside and especially loved gardening. He enjoyed coaching his boys’ baseball teams. Jerry was a Tennessee Volunteers football fan. Jerry was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Chattanooga to the late William B. and Clara L. (Vickers) McCullough. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James W. McCullough; and many uncles and aunts in his extended family. Jerry is survived by his sons, Grant (Brandy) McCullough and Ryan McCullough; his grandchildren, Patrick McCullough, Madison McCullough, Brady McCullough, and Chase McCullough; his aunts, Hazel Duke, Jean Floyd, and Ann Haynes; an uncle, W.J. McCullough; two nieces, Sherry McCullough, and Rhonda Carroll; his special cousin, Faye Wilhoite, and many other cousins and extended family, mostly from Manchester. A memorial visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 25, at Chattanooga Funeral Home – East Chapel. Jerry’s remains were brought back to Holland Hill Cemetery for burial with a memorial service at that time. Time and date will be announced later. To share condolences with the McCullough family, please visit www.ChattanoogaEastChapel.com.
