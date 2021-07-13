Sandra “Sandy” M. McLelland, born March 26, 195, of Ooltewah, passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Sandy was born in Lenoir City, Tenn. and grew up in Winchester. She attended Franklin County High School in Winchester, TN and then graduated from MTSU in Murfreesboro. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in teaching with an emphasis on math from Queen’s College in Charlotte, NC. She retired from Hamilton County Schools having taught 8th grade math at Ooltewah Middle School. Sandy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert McLelland; Sandy’s brother, Jim Woodard and his children, Anna, Stone, Grace and Hope. Her parents were the late E. Stone Woodard and the late Mary Ruth (Smith) Woodard. Visitation and a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 9 at the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home located at 7417 Old Lee Highway in Chattanooga. Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service with Rev. Wayland Stewart officiating. The burial at Lee Cemetery will be immediately after the service and is for family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
