Mr. Joseph Melvin Meadows, age 88, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Meadows was born in Haley, Tenn., to his late parents Henry Norris Meadows and Lettie Gertrude Shofner. He served our country in the United States Army in his early years, then went to work for AEDC as a pipefitter until his retirement. Mr. Meadows was a faithful member of Hillsboro Church of Christ. He was an avid gardener, loved fishing, watching westerns, boxing, a good football game, and horseshoes. Mr. Meadows was affectionately known by his grandchildren as “Horseshoe” or “Biscuit Boy.” In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Story Meadows; sisters, Glyndon Aaron, Muriel Phillips, Nancy Willis, and Cassie Morrow; brothers, Shofner Meadows and Jackie Meadows; two daughters, Trina Wooden and Susan Sweeton. Mr. Meadows is survived by two children, Ronald D. (Vanessa) Meadows and Gina Moore; grandchildren, Danielle (Wayne) Medley, Ashley Meadows, and Seth Moore; great grandchildren, Cyrus Medley, Trey Medley, John Medley, and Wayne Allen Medley; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Family received friends on Sunday, Jan. 31, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial was place on Monday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro.
