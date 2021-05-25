Funeral services for Richard "Ricky" Allen Meadows, age 52 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Bro. Dustin Welch officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday, May 25, from 5-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Ricky passed away unexpectedly, on May 19 in Waynesville, Missouri. Ricky was born on July 10, 1968, in Manchester, to the late William Earl Meadows and Melba Lee Sartain Smithey. After his high school graduation, Ricky proudly served his country in the United States Marines during Desert Storm. After his honorable discharge from service, Ricky has been employed as a truck driver for over 30 years. Ricky is a member of the Fountain Grove Church of Christ and some of his hobbies included golfing, drag racing, mowing his yard, and shooting his guns. In addition to his father, Ricky is preceded in death by his brother, Reffer Earl Meadows. He is survived by his mother, Melba Lee Sartain Smithey; sister, Kay Meadows; nephew, Bradly Ray Meadows; great niece, that was more like a granddaughter, Shaylee Meadows; many Marines and trucker brothers; e tended family members and a host of friends.
