Mrs. Ella Ruth Meadows, age 79, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Tullahoma. Mrs. Meadows was born in Coffee County, to her late parents, Willie Gipson and Vema Johnson Gipson. She loved gardening, fishing and sewing. Mrs. Meadows also loved watching old westerns and loved doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed playing solitaire and cooking and making chocolate pies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, William “Pete” Meadows; brother, JC Gipson. Mrs. Meadows is survived by sons, Kenny (Linda) Melton and Joe (Lena) Sherrill; daughters, Denise (Dennis) Watson and Dean Melton; brothers, Albert (Yvonne) Gipson, Elroy Gipson, and James “Jim” (Becky) Gipson; eleven grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Family received friends on Tuesday, June 22, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hillsboro.
Central Funeral Home