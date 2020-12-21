Christopher Hickey Meeks, age 48 of Beechgrove passed away Dec. 10, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents, Wilbur R. Walker, Sr. and Mary Horn Walker and Marshall and Mary Dean Meeks; uncles, William Robert Meeks and James Carl Walker; and niece, Serenity Grace Bushey. He is survived by mother, Mary Mona Walker; father, Thomas (Ruth) Meeks; children, Matt Meeks and Hailee Meeks; brothers, Steven Lee Hickey and Michael (Alice) Meeks; sisters, Amber (James) Gray and Nicole (Morgan) Hayes; aunt, Joy Brown; uncle, Terry Lee Meeks; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family was Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. until service.
Sellars Funeral Home of Mt. Juliet,
2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road