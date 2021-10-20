Funeral services for Ms. Helen Stone Merrill, age 88 years of Hillsboro, was conducted Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 3 p.m., in the Coffee County Funeral chapel, with Brad Brown and Robert Davidson officiating. Burial followed in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was noon on Friday until time of service at the funeral home. Ms. Helen passed away on Monday, Oct. 11 at her home after a brief illness. Ms. Helen, “Hannie” as she was fondly known as by family, was born on Jan. 12, 1933, in Manchester, to the late Samuel Emmitt Stone, Jr. and Rilla Louise Rowland Stone. She was a member of the Bean’s Creek Church of Christ in Hillsboro. Ms. Helen was employed at the First National Bank of Manchester since her high school graduation for over 40 years, and upon her retirement, she was the vice president there. After her retirement from the bank, Ms. Helen worked as a greeter for Manchester Funeral Home and Coffee County Funeral Chapel. There, she was loved and considered as wonderful fellow employee, friend, and a joy to be around with her light-hearted personality. Ms. Helen loved her family and friends. She enjoyed helping her beloved husband, Bobby, on the farm, mowing the yard and working in her flower beds, cleaning, and driving her golf cart. One of Ms. Helen’s greatest joys was attending events of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to Ms. Helen’s parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby James Merrill. She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Merrill Brown and her husband, Brad, and Linda Merrill Davidson and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Randi Brown Kesling and her husband, Michael, Andrew Davidson and his wife, Haley, Jordan Brown Clayton and her husband, Kevin, and Jan Meryl Davidson; great grandchildren, Brayden and Kendall Kesling, Conner and Lexi Clayton, Lily, Bobby, and Sam Davidson; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ms. Helen’s niece, Cindy Nowlin, and nephew, Robert and Jan Henley, for their help in the care of Ms. Helen during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in the memory of Ms. Helen to the following:
Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc.
101 Bragg Circle
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Hillsboro Elementary Backpack Program
203 Henley Lane Rd.
Hillsboro, TN 37342
North Coffee Elementary Backpack Program
6790 Murfreesboro Hwy.
Manchester, TN 37355
