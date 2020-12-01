Funeral services for Mr. Gary Messick, age 75, of Manchester were conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial was follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Messick passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Gary was born in Woodbury, the son of the late Horace and Annie Messick. He was a very easy going guy, who liked to crack jokes and always had a smile on his face. Gary was a kind, gentle hearted man who loved his family, friends, and church family. He was a loving father and brother. In addition to his parents, Gary is also preceded in death by one son, Curtis Messick; one sister, Dorothy Presley. He is survived by one son, Jason Messick (Sharon); one sister, Selene Yarbrough; many extended family members. The family asks that due to COVID-19, everyone in attendance please wear a mask. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
