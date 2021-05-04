Funeral services for Mrs. Sarah Miller, age 91, of Morrison were conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at Fountain Grove Methodist Church. Burial followed in Fountain Grove Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Miller passed from this life on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her residence in Morrison. Sarah was the most loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She never met a stranger and could talk for hours and tell stories. Sarah enjoyed fishing, ceramics, going to the Flea Market, yard sales, and talking on the phone. She was loved by so many. You never left her house hungry or sad, and her smile and laughter was contagious. Sarah is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Miller. She is survived by four siblings, Louis Johnson, Ellen Keith, Levon Johnson, and Jerry Johnson; her daughter, Judy Eastman and husband Chuck; her son, Jimmy Miller and wife Anita; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
