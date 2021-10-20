Janie “Jeanie” Imogene Miller, age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, following a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Born Jan. 4, 1937, to the late George and “Louise” Bruce, “Jeanie” will forever be remembered as having a feisty spirit and zest for life. She was a member of the Manchester Presbyterian Church and was formerly the Director of the Manchester Senior Center. “Jeanie” was a devout christian and had a great love for her Lord, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed going out to eat with her family and friends, shopping and traveling with her boyfriend, on his motorcycle, whenever possible. “Jeanie” will be missed dearly by her loving friends and family. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sollie “Eddie” Miller; one brother, Jerry “Baby Jerry” Bruce and one sister, Jo Ann Bruce- Quandt. Survivors include her loving and constant companion of ten years, Sherman “Sherm” Wilson Reed; brother, Donald “Don” (Jean Davis) Bruce; nephew, Donald (Doris) Quandt; niece, Jeanie Louise (Roy) Sekulich; 5 great nieces, Allison Quandt Swift (Michael), Emily Quandt Bell (Michael),Caitlin Quandt Nowell (Terry), Rebecca Sekulich Lynn (Jessie), Deanna Sekulich; and great nephew, Stephen Sekulich; special cousin, Judy Elrod “Sis” (Jack) Youree, special loving friend, Jeanie (Douglas) LaRusso, and life-long friend of over 40 years, May DeWise. No services are scheduled at this time.
