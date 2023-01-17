Funeral services for Mr. Howard Wayne Millraney, age 84 of Manchester, were conducted at 1p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the funeral home. Mr. Millraney passed suddenly from this life on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence in Manchester. Wayne was born in Coffee County on September 7, 1938, the son of the late Carl and Dessie Millraney. On Jan. 5, 1964, Wayne first started cutting hair. He owned Wayne’s Barber Shop for 59 years in Manchester. Wayne was an avid coon hunter, enjoyed taking trips to Gatlinburg with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved collecting and fixing antique tractors. He was born and raised on the same farm he lived on his entire life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, Wayne is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Tennie. He is survived by his one son, Clark Millraney (Kelli); grandchildren, Chris Millraney, Michael Millraney (Maggie), Michelle Farless (Chase), Candi Davis (Jordan), and Marc Coe (Kimberly); great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Memphis, Allie Rose, John Michael, Harleigh, and Tilla.