Mr. Billy Gene Mills, age 70, of Hillsboro, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Mills was born in Amarillo, Texas, to his late parents Billy and Maxine Mills. He was a candy maker and “Strawberry King” for Russell Stover Candy for many years. Mr. Mills was also a member of New Union Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan K. Harris. Mr. Mills is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roxanne Mills; son, John David (Wendy) Mills; daughter, Jennifer Noel (Josh) Overman; siblings, Allan Lee (Debbie) Mills, Judy Lynn (Connie Grissom) Mills, and Michael Leroy (Joan) Mills; grandchildren, Grace (Dylan) Daughtrey, Claire Mills, Jacob Mills, Sierra Middleton, Peyton Mills, Austin Overman, Kerra (Savannah) Overman, Austin Johnson, Madison (Cameron Carter) Cox, Jayson Overman, and Lily Overman; great grandchildren, Sawyer and Jay Daughtrey. Per Mr. Mills’ wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life service was be held on Saturday, July 24, at 1 p.m. at New Union Baptist Church with Mike Owens and Kerry Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
