Nancy A. Mollet, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her home in Massillon, Ohio, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on January 26, 1937 in Massillon, the daughter of the late Ralph Feichter and Katherine (Girt) Feichter. Nancy enjoyed bird watching, snow skiing, and visiting casinos. She also loved riding horses and was involved with her daughters competitive horse events. Nancy was a member of a bridge club and an avid reader. While living in Manchester, Tennessee she was also involved with the Jaycees. She is survived by her loving husband, William C. Mollet, and would have celebrated their 64th anniversary on May 30; daughters, Melissa (Ed) Mollet Binnie of Idaho, Janinne R. (David, deceased) Henley of Tennessee, and Monique Y. (Andrew Armstrong) Mollet of Tennessee; grandson, Bryce Henley of Tennessee; and brother Ron (Jane) Feichter of Massillon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Hammer, Joan Feichter, and Ralph Feichter. Cremation will take place. There will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Indian School @ www.stjo.org. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to their family at www.paquelet.com.
