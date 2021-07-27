Ms. Norma Sue Moore, age 90 of Manchester, was born on July 14, 1931, in Summitville, to the late Alva and Emmie Tucker Elam. She retired from AT&T and attended the Red Hill Church of Christ in Manchester. Ms. Sue is survived by her daughter, Sandra Mirabitur and her husband, Richard, of Michagan; grandchild, Jeffery Schaf and his wife, Collette; great grandchildren, Derrick Fryeman and his wife, Marie, and Jacob Schaf; special niece, Pamela Ogles and her husband, David; several cousins and a host of friends. Ms. Sue passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Manchester Health and Rehab after an extended illness. Cremation has been chosen and there will are no services at this time.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>