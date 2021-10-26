Funeral services for Mr. Eldie Ray Morgan, age 79 of Manchester, were conducted on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of New Union Church of Christ in Manchester, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at noon until time of service at the church on Saturday. Mr. Morgan passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, at St. Thomas West in Nashville after an extended illness. Mr. Morgan was born on June 29, 1942, to the late Verlon and Rosa Lee Norton Morgan in Manchester. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Upon his return from his military service with an honorable discharge, Mr. Morgan was employed at Carrier, Inc. in Morrison in the tool crib. It was said that Mr. Morgan was one of the first 100 to be hired at Carrier, and he stayed until his retirement. Mr. Morgan enjoyed fishing, classic cars, being outdoors, and UT football. But his greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Morgan is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marsha Ann Merritt Morgan, brother, Aaron Morgan, and sister, Joyce Keaton. He is survived by his three children, Kelly Ippolito (Scott), Brad Morgan (Jamie), and Bryan Morgan (Summer); grandchildren, Zachery and Kate Ippolito; Joel, Jenna, Jerrad, and Jaxon Morgan, Russell Smythia, Donovan, Kamdyn, and Kaysen Morgan; sister, Rosene Bogle (Charles); several nieces, nephews, and cousins and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel