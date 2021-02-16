Mrs. Mildred Marie Morrison, age 69, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Morrison was born in Clyo, Ga., to her late parents Gilbert Bowen and Martha Marie Stevens Bowen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wayne Morrison; brothers, Richard Earl Bowen and George Clifford Bowen. Mrs. Morrison is survived by her children, Amy Morrison, Lisa Schrader, Richard Morrison and Michael Morrison; siblings, Liz Hudson, Margie Hodis, Wayne Bowen, Martha Appenfeldt, Mary Fiori, Susan Huff, Barbara LeClair, Gilbert Bowen Jr., and Rita Loos; 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Family received friends on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. A Celebration of Life service was conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. with Jeff Collett officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.
