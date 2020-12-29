Mr. Eugene Norval “Popsy” Mullins, age 87, passed from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at NHC in McMinnville. He was born on Feb. 9, 1933, in West Virginia. Eugene will be deeply missed and was greatly loved by all those who knew him. If anyone ever needed his help, he didn’t hesitate to stay as long as he needed. Go rest with Momma and Roger, Richard, and Randall until we’re all together again. Eugene is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby Keener Mullins; three sons, Roger Mullins, Richard Mullins, and Randall Mullins. He is survived by three sons, Russell Mullins, Ronnie Mullins, Robert Mullins, and Rose Mullins Wilhoite; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
