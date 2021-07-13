On July, 1 2021 Hazel Rogers Musgrove finished her journey here on earth peacefully surrounded by family. She was born March 13, 1927 to the late Charles and Alta Rogers. She married Ivan Musgrove in 1946 where she then lived a full life raising their five boys. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing cards and doing puzzles. She never met a flag she did not salute. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan, two sons, Charles "Tiny" and Randy Musgrove, daughters in law Barbara and Linda Musgrove. She is survived by her loving sons, Richard (late Barbara),Musgrove of Crown Point, IN, Galen (Andrea) Musgrove of Hammond, IN, and John (late Linda) Musgrove of Manchester, TN,sister Marjorie Haumesser, 15 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
