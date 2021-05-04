Mrs. Linda Marie Musgrove, age 62, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Musgrove was born in Hammond, Indiana to Franklin and the late Gladys Chance. She worked at Yorozu Automotive in Morrison, and was a hard worker. She loved doing yard work, arts and crafts and loved to cook. Mrs. Musgrove was the best #1 Nana to her grandchildren and loved playing with them. Mrs. Musgrove is survived by her husband of 32 years, John Ray Musgrove; father, Franklin Chance; son, Johnnie Musgrove; daughter, Dana Musgrove; brother, Frank (Marla) Chance; sisters, Sandy Chance Tolbert (Rex), Debbie Ann Chance; grandchildren, Cooper Ray Musgrove and Dani Caroline Musgrove. Family received friends on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. A Celebration of Life Service was conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. with family and friends sharing memories.
Central Funeral Home