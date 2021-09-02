‘If this mural helps even a single child, it will have been more than worth it’
Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center has partnered with artist Troy Freeman, to paint a mural on the Waite Street Bridge over the greenway near the Bark-Aroo Dog Park at the Manchester soccer fields. Freeman worked on the mural Aug. 27-29.
Free canvases were provided for children to decorate, and the completed artworks will be exhibited at the Manchester Arts Center. Children who return completed canvases to the office of Coffee County CAC before Sept. 9 will receive goodie bags provided by KidsVille Playground. On Aug. 28, vendors offered arts and crafts and baked goods and food trucks provided delicious food for purchase.
Coffee County Emergency Medical Services, Manchester Police Department and Manchester Fire and Rescue displayed vehicles for children to explore during the event, as well.
Freeman has more than 20 years of experience. He has completed numerous projects across the country. One of the projects he is involved with in Tennessee is Everywhere You Look, UT mural project. The University of Tennessee launched the endeavor and plans to install a mural in every county of Tennessee. Freeman is looking forward to visiting Coffee County and using his talent to raise awareness of child abuse.
"Any time I can use my work to bring awareness to such a great cause, I am going to do everything I can to make that happen,” Freeman said. “If this mural helps even a single child, it will have been more than worth it. I look forward to talking with, meeting, and working with the kids and the community on this project and hope that it has a long lasting positive impact for everyone involved."
Joyce Prusak, director of Coffee County CAC, said Freeman is “incredibly talented and his creativity will help protect children.”
“We are excited Troy will be part of this project, dubbed Join Our Quest to End Child Abuse,” Prusak said. “Troy has joined our quest, and we hope his talent encourages more people to join us and ensure every child has a happy and safe childhood.”
This project is completed thanks to grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Manchester Tourism Committee