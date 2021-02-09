Senior Bella Vinson accomplished the monumental feat of scoring 2,000 points for her high school career on Feb. 5. For most high school athletes 1,000 points is the benchmark for great scorers to reach, but Vinson eclipsed that mark in the beginning of her junior year.
“My dad had talked to me when I first started about the possibility of me scoring 1,000 points,” Vinson said. “I didn’t even begin to imagine that 2,000 was a realistic possibility until the beginning of my junior year when I broke 1,000. After that we thought might as well try for 2,000.”
Vinson’s Coach, Joe Pat Cope, was with her the entire way. Cope joined the Lady Raiders in Vinson’s freshman year and immediately knew that she was special.
“The first practice we had made it very apparent that she was a rare kind of player,” Cope said. “I call her a unicorn because there isn’t anything else like her. She is here every day, and takes coaching very well. As a Coach you only get to coach a handful of players like Bella and I’m proud to have got the opportunity.”
Vinson’s accomplishment puts her in great company with the likes of Micah Williams and Allison Sain Chumley, though Vinson is no stranger to basketball greatness. Vinson’s grandfather, Joel Vinson, is considered by many, including various members of the 1993 State championship team, to be one of the best girls basketball coaches ever. Her father Matt Vinson played for the high school team during his playing days and her uncle is an assistant on the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders. The Middle School team have moved on to the final four in the state a day prior to Vinson’s major accomplishment, and Vinson’s sister Olivia is a starter. Vinson is aware of her family’s basketball legacy and she was thankful to be around her whole life, “I am very, very blessed to have a family so invested in basketball, and they definitely contributed to my success.”
Vinson was happy to achieve the feat but was quick to refocus the night back on her team at the upcoming tasks at hand. “I’m glad to have cracked 2,000, but am even gladder to get past this so that we can focus on the district tournament in a few weeks,” Vinson said. The Lady Raiders have been making waves state wide with numerous top three rankings.