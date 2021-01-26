Longtime basketball coach Angela Houck has decided to retire from her coaching role at Westwood middle school. Houck has coached basketball for 26 years, with 14 of those years coming at Westwood. Houck will continue to teach at the school and plans to take over coaching the golf team at Westwood. Houck’s Lady Rockets finished with a 6-8 record this year as the team went through a rebuilding phase. Houck’s replacement has not been stated at this time.
Angela Houck hangs it up as Westwood Basketball coach
- STAFF WRITER Hunter Hobbs
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Coffee County resident killed in accident
- Man stabbed in eye during altercation
- Biden signs mask mandate as first executive order, says Trump left 'generous' note
- From Musictree to tournaments, Alderman French responds
- MPD needs community's help to identify subjects
- Vaccination information for Coffee County
- Cutshaw's barber shop to relocate to Tullahoma
- Report: Individual from Manchester intended to ‘commit acts of violence at the inauguration’
- School board approves two weeks paid COVID leave
- Obituaries for Jan. 20
Images
Videos
Local Area Events
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 31
-
Feb 1