Longtime basketball coach Angela Houck has decided to retire from her coaching role at Westwood middle school. Houck has coached basketball for 26 years, with 14 of those years coming at Westwood. Houck will continue to teach at the school and plans to take over coaching the golf team at Westwood. Houck’s Lady Rockets finished with a 6-8 record this year as the team went through a rebuilding phase. Houck’s replacement has not been stated at this time.

