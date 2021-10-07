The partial owner of an acre of land that houses the Bonnaroo Wonders Lodge outdoor venue at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center is seeking compensation for his interests in the property.
Knoxville area developer Wayne Lance approached the Manchester Times with concerns about the matter, saying that talks with the city have stalled.
Lance, who lives in Louisville, Tenn., says that the small wedding venue structure was built on his property without his knowledge or consent.
“(The venue) was a total surprise. This is unbelievable that they would build a building on property that they don’t own. And there’s two law firms involved,” Lance told the Times Monday.
“I haven’t been out there for over 10 years, but when I went just a while ago, there was a structure built on my property that I didn’t know anything about.” Lance said.
According to Lance, the only time that anyone connected to the conference center has contacted him concerning the property was sometime between 2014 and 2016 when a chairman of the Coffee County Public Building Authority asked for an easement for utilities.
Lance felt that the easement bisecting the property would limit the use of the property, so he refused to grant it to the county. He instead offered to sell his portion to the county. His offer was rejected.
“A year later he contacted me again and I told him, yes my price was still the same,” Lance said.
That was the last that Lance has heard about the property until he went by there and saw that the conference center’s building was there.
At the Oct. 18, 2019 PBA meeting just after the completion of the venue, then-member Greg Sandlin expressed concerns about part of the land being owned by another individual. At the meeting, Sandlin asked Rebecca French, general manager of the center, if any documents were obtained prior to building the new venue to show that Lance agreed to the project. French said she talked with him about the construction and he approved the project; however, there is not a document showing that. Lance maintains that no one ever contacted him to secure permission for the venue and was surprised to learn that the conference center director had told the PBA that she had contacted him.
Lance said that he has met with Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard and City Attorney Gerald Ewell. Ewell suggested, Lance said, that the property owner would be liable for paying back a portion of the grant money that funded the project. Lance contends that he has no liability in the grant.
Lance notes that now that the property is improved and that the center is making income from it, he needs to know what those figures are.
Lance, as an incidental business partner in the venture, has also asked that the conference center halt all activity on the property until the matter is resolved.
Lance said that he hopes to go to mediation rather than take the matter to court.
Lance’s involvement with the conference center dates back to 1999 when he and some partners sought to build a Holiday Inn Express Hotel. The County Executive at the time James Wilhelm discussed building a conference center as part of the project that ended in a lease with the option to purchase, which the county did.
The purchase excluded one extra acre that was left. Two of the partners deeded their two thirds of the property to the Coffee County Public Building Authority. Lance did not, however and retained one third ownership in the property.