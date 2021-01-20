While many of the changes businesses have made due to the pandemic, one local laundry is expanding its amenities to offer drop-off services.
Suds and Bubbles is now a laundry service with options that range from wash only and wash, dry and iron.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people love (the service). People are so busy in this day and time, especially people with children,” said owner Diane Gray.
“We have people who come in that have three or four kids that have a washer and dryer…that just don’t have the time to do it,” she said.
Suds and Bubbles is a family business that has operated since 2007. It’s a business that flourished in a coin-operated self-service model — at least until COVID-19 hit.
“We’ve had a big change recently because of Gov. (Bill) Lee’s (Executive) Orders,” said the laundry‘s Marketing Director Lona Bailey. “While the pandemic is incredibly challenging, it gives small businesses an opportunity to pivot and meet the needs of the community in a way that bigger franchises can’t do.”
Gray explained that limiting the laundromat to 10 occupants at a time with a minimum of six foot of separation simply would not work.
“We tried that…it just didn’t work. You have a mother come in with children and older person come in with a caregiver, we could only let two or three in at a time,” Gray said.
“We do the work for you. If it’s washable, we can wash it,” she said, adding that Suds and Bubbles is not a dry cleaner.
“We have quite a bit of ironing (service) customers,” Gray said.
“It’s been great. People seem to like it. And it can help you social distance,” Bailey said.
Laundry loads can usually be in and out in the same day. Large orders might take until the next day, but nothing so far has taken more than 24 hours.
Many customers drop their clothes off on the way to work and pick them up on the way to work the following day.
A standard load brought in any time before 5 p.m. should be finished before closing time at 7 p.m.
“We’re flexible,” Gray said. “Just tell us what you prefer it’s whatever they request.”
Suds and Bubbles offers a variety of services. Loads are separated colors and whites. Customers’ loads are never mixed with other customers’ loads, and there are free and clear, hypo allogenic detergents that can be used.
Included in the pricing are detergent, bleach (if desired), fabric softener, all to meet the needs of the customer. Wash and fold, just drying or just washing are options too.
Pricing starts at $1.25 per pound for standard clothing. Bedding and linens are separate.
Curbside services are available by calling 728-5868.