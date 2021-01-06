Local company recognizes employee

Mid-State Communications has recognized Cindy Fletcher for her dedication to the company.
Fletcher began working with Mid-State Communications 25 years ago.
“She was later hired as a full time-employee on Dec. 24, 1995,” said Heath Waters, director of Business Development for Mid-State Communications.
“Cindy has since, loyally and enthusiastically, served our company. She has built a career from the ground up, beginning as a customer service agent and now being Mid-State’s director of programing.”
Waters praised Fletcher for her loyalty and attention to detail.
“We at Mid-State feel privileged to work with Cindy, her attention to detail and our client’s needs is outstanding,” Waters said. “We know that we can always depend on Cindy to do the best work possible. She is also a wonderful mother and grandmother. Most of Cindy’s time out side work is dedicated to her family. Mid-State Communications is proud to celebrate 25 years with Cindy Fletcher.”
Mid-State Communications is a family owned and operated answering service that provides 24/7/365 service to clients, according to Waters.