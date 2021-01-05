Love’s, Hardee’s near completion

After having to overcome several hurdles on the way to opening its doors, Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store in Coffee County is approaching completion. A Hardee’s fast food restaurant will also open its doors at that location.
The travel stop will be located at I-24 Exit 117.
On Dec. 22, William Gleason, real estate project manager for Love’s, requested of Coffee County Planning Commission to approve a 130-foot sign.
The commission had previously approved a 100-foot sign, but Gleason requested a taller sign for better visibility.
“We are asking for 130 feet so the Love’s, the Hardee’s sign and the fuel price could be seen coming from Chattanooga,” Gleason said. “The vehicle could see the sign and safely exit.”
Commissioner Dennis Hunt made the motion. The commission approved it unanimously.
“I appreciate all the support in the county,” Gleason said.
Commissioner Steve Cunningham thanked the company.
“We appreciate your determination,” Cunningham said.
The $20 million project, includes a truck stop, restaurant, store and tire-maintenance facility and will create more than 40 full-time jobs for locals, in addition to bringing tax revenues to Coffee County, according to Gleason.
Several months ago, developers had to submit an application with the US Army Corps of Engineers concerning construction of the proposed store, proposing compensatory mitigation for wetlands impact in the affected construction zone. According to Army Corps of Engineers’ public notice, the applicants intended to discharge fill material into 10.48-acres of wetlands south of Manchester to allow the preparation of the 17-acre track for use as a commercial business. The application has been approved.
Additionally, the initial proposal for a truck stop in the area was met with criticism from some community members who felt that a truck stop would increase traffic, crime and lower property values in the area.
Now, the company has received all approvals and construction is underway.