One of the attractions of Manchester for locals and visitors is Beans Creak Winery. In addition to the extensive wine list, the winery offers tour, a gift shop and friendly customer service.
“We opened our doors on October 14, 2004, so we have been in operation for 16 years,” said co-owner Becky Brown.
Brown enjoys choosing unique items for the gift shop and talking to customers. Her favorite aspect of being involved with the winery is “being able to meet people from all over the world and building relationships with many of them while watching them enjoy our wines.”
Beans Creek Winery offers a wide variety of wines, all of them made on site.
“My son, Josh Brown, is the winemaker,” she said. “His Dad, Tom Brown, provided him ‘on the job training.’ It began even before the winery opened, when Tom was still making wine at home. Later, Josh supplemented this with some formal training.”
The wine list includes, dry and sweet white and red wines, and sparkling wines.
“We offer a wide array of wines ranging from dry reds and whites to sweet fruit wines,” she said.
In addition, the winery offers fortified wines, such as port-style wines and sherry-style wines, according to Brown.
“We also have a few varieties of handcrafted sparkling wines that do very well for us,” she said. “All of these are handcrafted onsite and the grapes are sourced from local Tennessee growers.”
Brown encouraged people to visit and try Tennessee-grown, award-winning wines in a relaxed atmosphere. “We treat customers like friends and family,” Brown said. “Hopefully we can find a wine or two that you enjoy and will come back for time and time again. We strive to take the intimidation out of wine for those who are new to the wine experience.”
Beans Creek Winery is located at 426 Ragsdale Rd., Manchester. For more information call 931-723-2294 or visit beanscreekwinery.com.