Capstar donates new gym chairs for CHS

Capstar bank recently donated padded gym chairs that CCHS athletics use at the gymnasium. Capstar, formally known as First National Bank has supported CHS for a while a fact that Athletic Director Rebecca Koger is grateful for.
“CapStar purchased our original padded gym chairs many years ago,” Koger said. “At that time, they were First National Bank. We reached out to them in November and asked if they would like to sponsor the new chairs and they graciously agreed to do so. CapStar has long supported CHS and we value them as a community partner.”